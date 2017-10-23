Radio 1’s morning news and current affairs programme ‘De ochtend’, Professor Fijnhout described the possible identification of the gang member known as “The Giant” as being “very important news”. Professor Fijnhout spent two years examining the investigation into the Brabant Killers for a Parliamentary Investigative Commission.

On Monday morning he told ‘De ochtend’ that “There I concluded that the investigations into members of the gendarmerie weren’t through enough, weren’t coherent enough and weren’t carried out quickly enough”.

Two years ago, a former Gendarme, who was a member of the Gendarmerie’s elite unit Group Diane, is reported to have said on his death bed that he had been a member of the Brabant Killers gang that carried out a series on violent robberies in the early 1980’s.

"In 1982 and thereafter there were a number of investigations into Gendarmes and into units within the Gendarmerie. You are talking here about dozens of Gendarmes. I don’t know if the person that it is all about now was one of these, but it wouldn’t surprise me at all if this were the case", Professor Fijnaut said.

He added that much has already been said and written about possible links between the Brabant Killers and the Gendarmerie.

"In some cases this was nonsense. However, I have seen that the investigations into members of the gendarmerie weren’t through enough, weren’t coherent enough and weren’t carried out quickly enough”.