Club Brugge are now 8 points clear at the top of the Belgian First Division after a 1-0 home win against Royal Football Club Antwerp.
In what was the two clubs first meeting in 13 years ago by Decarli was enough to make the difference.
Despite at times coming close to an equaliser, RFC Antwerp returned home empty handed.
The result sees Club finish the weekend with a commanding 8 point lead at the top. They have 30 points from 11 games. RFC Antwerp are 4th with 18 points.
Disappointment for Sporting Anderlecht
In the 6pm kick-off Sporting Anderlecht were hoping to consolidate their position in the top 6 against a Racing Genk side that like them has suffered an at times disappointing start to the season.
Aidoo’s goal on 50 minutes for KRC Genk put paid to any hopes Anderlecht had of making any further progress in bridging the gap with the league-leaders Club Brugge.
The much needed 1-0 win gives Racing Genk a much-needed boost and sees them move up to 10 place. The Limburgers now how 14 points from 11 games.
Meanwhile Sporting Anderlecht are one of 3 teams with 18 points and are 5th. The reigning Belgian League Champions are now 12 points behind the league leaders Club Brugge.
Onwards and upwards for Waasland-Beveren
Another strong performance saw Waasland-Beveren take all three points from their trip to Zulte Waregem. There was no lack of goal in what ended up as a 5-2 win for the East Flemings.
Thelin, who is on loan from Sporting Anderlecht, opened the scoring for Waasland-Beveren on 7 minutes with what was his first of 4 goals. Hamalainen equalised for the home side on 17 minutes.
Thelin made it 2-1 to Waasland-Beveren 3 minutes later. Thelin’s 3rd goal in the first minute of the 2nd half made it 3-1.
De Pauw pulled one back for Zulte Waregem on 54 minutes. However, goals from Ampomah on 58 minutes and Thelin’s 4th goal of the game on 87 minutes made for a final score of 5-2 to Waasland-Beveren. Waasland-Beveren move up to 8th place with 15 points from 11 games. Zulte Waregem are 7th with 16 points.