Missing 14-year-old from Ukkel found in Turkey with a baby Author: Michaël Torfs

Sun 22/10/2017 - 15:51 Michaël Torfs The 14-year-old girl from Ukkel that had gone missing last May, has been found in Turkey together with her baby of some 10 days old. The news was reported by the Francophone public broadcaster RTBF and has been confirmed by the Brussels judicial authorities. The girl has already returned to Belgium, where she is facing charges of "terrorist activities".

The girl had left for school on 24 May, but vanished on the same day. As she didn't give a sign of life, her disappearance triggered great concern. It was thought she could have gone to Syria, and detectives were afraid she had adopted extremist ideas. Her elder sister had joined combats for IS before.

Media reported that the girl left Belgium with a radicalised man who was wearing an electronic tag. The man had a 3-year-old daughter, but there is no news about both of them.

The girl was first taken to hospital for a check-up. She is said  to be in good health and the baby is fine. It is not clear what she has been doing exactly since she went missing, but the judicial authorities will question her as soon as possible. She has been put in a youth detention centre for the time being; her baby is still in hospital until a sustainable solution has been found.