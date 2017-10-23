The girl had left for school on 24 May, but vanished on the same day. As she didn't give a sign of life, her disappearance triggered great concern. It was thought she could have gone to Syria, and detectives were afraid she had adopted extremist ideas. Her elder sister had joined combats for IS before.

Media reported that the girl left Belgium with a radicalised man who was wearing an electronic tag. The man had a 3-year-old daughter, but there is no news about both of them.

The girl was first taken to hospital for a check-up. She is said to be in good health and the baby is fine. It is not clear what she has been doing exactly since she went missing, but the judicial authorities will question her as soon as possible. She has been put in a youth detention centre for the time being; her baby is still in hospital until a sustainable solution has been found.