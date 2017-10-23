"He didn't actually tell me he was the Giant", said the man, but the witness is positive. "First of all, I recognise these glasses - the man is shown on the right, nvdr. - but also his physical appearance. Of course, I have known my brother for years."

Yesterday, the news emerged that police detectives are investigating new leads in one of the most notorious crime cases in Belgian history. In the 80ies, the Nivelles Gang staged some extremely brutal raids on supermarkets, killing 28 people in total, injuring 20 others and leaving dozens of others traumatised for life.

The killers entered the stores during shopping time, armed with heavy guns, and just shot anybody who was in their way during the robbery. The case could never be solved and remains shrouded in mystery: who were the members of the gang and what about their motives? But a breakthrough seems imminent.