Once it was on the canal bank it became apparent that the object was in fact a safe that had been stolen from the Rhizo East secondary school in February 2015.

Inside the safe were several bank cards and one euro in cash. As well as the safe 25 laptops and 1,200 euro in cash were stolen during break-in that was carried out by a gang of young criminals.

The gang later carried out a number of other break-ins and robberies in which they threatened their victims air rifle. They were caught and convicted earlier this year. The gang members were given sentences of between 18 months and 30 months in prison.