Compared with the beginning of the year house prices have risen 1.7%. The average Flemish house costs over 270,000 euros. In Wallonia the figure is only 184,000 euros. Houses in Brussels are most expensive costing 441,000 euros on average. There are far smaller price differences between apartments in Flanders, Wallonia and Brussels. Apartment prices haven't risen significantly this year.

During the past three months over 78,000 properties changed hands. 62% of properties changed hands in Flanders, 30% in Wallonia and 8% in Brussels. Record sales contrast with fewer mortgages being taken out suggesting more and more people are investing their cash in real estate.