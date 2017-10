The fire service and paramedics attended the scene. The building was evacuated as a precautionary measure while the source of the odour was investigated. Staff from the Europa Building were taken to the near-by Justus Lipsius Building.

Meanwhile, the General-Secretariat has sent out assurances that the European summit will go ahead as planned.

The Europa Building opened earlier this year. It host the European Councils of Ministers and the European Council meeting.