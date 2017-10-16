By the time the fire service arrived the flames had already reached the outside of the shop. Four fire-fighters were injured. Later the emergency services found the body of a 65-year-old Polish woman that lived on the first floor above the empty shop.

Due to the explosion and the gas leak that followed. Fire-fighters had great difficulty putting out the blaze. Workers from the gas distribution company Eandis attended the scene to turn off the gas supply.

The driver of the car was slightly injured. He fled the scene. He handed himself over to police on Monday morning. The 21-year-old is from Lokeren and was already known to police.

He will be question by a Dendermonde (East Flanders) Examining Magistrate. The Judicial Authorities want him to remain in custody.