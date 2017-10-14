A few days ago a job vacancy notice for a “Technical Director Top Sport” appeared on the VJF’s website. The 55-year-old former coach was suspended from his duties amid allegations that he had displayed sexually inappropriate behaviour towards judokas that he had coached.

Various witness statements revealed that a culture of sexual intimidation was prevalent within the world of judo. Several coaches were named including the top coach that has since left the VJF.

He was suspended from his duties in May so as not to prejudice the investigation. The VJF’s Chairman Kristof Van de Putte says that the coach and the Flemish Judo Federation have now parted company under mutual agreement.