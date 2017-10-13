In Ostend the Kemmelberg life guard post will be staffed. In Blankenberg this will be King Beach life guard post.

On Saturday and Sunday morning an extra train will travel between Hasselt (Limburg province) to Ostend (West Flanders). The train will stop at cities such as Leuven (Flemish Brabant), Brussels and Ghent (East Flanders) en route.

The extra trains are in addition to the timetabled trains that serve the stations at the coastal resorts of Ostend, Blankenberge, Knokke and De Panne.

The weekend ticket that is valid for outward journeys 7pm on Friday evening and return journeys until the end of service on Sunday. The ticket is 50% cheaper than a standard return ticket, making it particularly attractive for those planning to enjoy the sunshine at one of our coastal resorts.