With the rise of smartphones and Wikipedia, concerns have grown that buildings full of books will become obsolete. But many of the best and biggest libraries have been built since the millennium, reports the BBC.

On Friday 10 March, De Krook in Ghent opened its doors to the public. The building was designed by the Ghent-based COUSSEE & GORIS architecten and the Spanish-Catalan firm RCR Arquitectes. It features a library, a lively café, experimentation labs, radio studios, a study room and much more.

According to the BBC, Ghent is a "medieval metropolis with a big student population" and is "just as pretty as Bruges". The library forms a contrast to its ancient monuments, which links the historic centre of the city to the art quarter. The building is made up out a stark metallic structure, in a neglected corner of the waterfront.

Promoted as an ‘open house for knowledge and innovation’, this collective of institutions including the city library is a cultural catalyst, reviving what used to be a no-go zone.