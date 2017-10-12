The lorry in question had to brake abruptly because a passenger car and another lorry collided with each other and then lost its load. The roads will probably be blocked for a long time. The Traffic Centre talks about "a very exceptional situation".

The Traffic Centre asks to avoid the surrounding area. The drivers who have to go from the north of Antwerp towards Ghent can go through the Liefkenshoek tunnel. Normally you have to pay to take that tunnel but it has been temporarily made toll-free in the direction of Ghent. The traffic jams on the Antwerp ring road and the A12 and E19 motorway connections are growing very rapidly.