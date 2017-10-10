The NMBS provides real time information on rail services in Flanders and in the rest of the country. Meanwhile, the Flemish public transport company

De Lijn says that 7 out of ten of its bus and tram drivers turned up for work. However, the situation varies from area to area. In the Antwerp conurbation 50% of trams and 25% of busses are running.

Elsewhere in Antwerp province this varies between 35% and 50% of bus services that are running. In Limburg 80% of bus drivers turned up for the morning shift.