The Federal Police is refusing to comment on the progress of Ms De Bolle’s job application.

Just three candidates passed the exam set by Europol to decide who should be its new Director. This means that currently only Catherine De Bolle and two other candidates are in the running.

The recruitment jury now says that Federal Police Chief is in pole position, ahead of a Czech and a Dutchman, both of whom are currently Adjunct-Directors at Europol.

However, the jury’s top 3 isn’t set in stone and a final decision won’t be made until December. The current Director of Europol, the Briton Rob Wainwright’s mandate ends in January of next year.