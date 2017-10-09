Belgian in pole position to lead Europol Author: MB

The current Chief Commissioner of Belgium's Federal Police service Catherine De Bolle is the candidate that is the best-suited to become the new Head of Europol. That's the unanimous verdict of a jury appointed to decide on who will lead the European Union Agency for Law Enforcement Cooperation. Their assertion is based on a series of texts taken by all the candidates hoping get the top job at Europol.

The Federal Police is refusing to comment on the progress of Ms De Bolle’s job application.

Just three candidates passed the exam set by Europol to decide who should be its new Director. This means that currently only Catherine De Bolle and two other candidates are in the running.

The recruitment jury now says that Federal Police Chief  is in pole position, ahead of a Czech and a Dutchman, both of whom are currently Adjunct-Directors at Europol.

However, the jury’s top 3 isn’t set in stone and a final decision won’t be made until December. The current Director of Europol, the Briton Rob Wainwright’s mandate ends in January of next year.