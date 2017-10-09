However, the biggest issues have been on the line between Brussels and Ghent where a train broke down right on the junction between the old and the new line between the capital and the East Flemish city.

Two other trains with several hundred people on board were just behind the broken down train. They have since been able to turn back and return to Brussels South station, where the passenger were able to change onto other trains.

Those wishing to travel to Ghent, Bruges and the coast face delays of around 20 minutes.

On the Brussels to Mechelen line the broken down train at Vilvoorde meant delays of up to half an hour. One train was even 1 hour late. All this comes on the eve of the Socialist Trade Union’s “Reaction Day”, a strike to protest against the policy of the centre-right government.