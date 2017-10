The winner, China’s Fan Yilin scored 15,166 points.

Nina Derwael was the second gymnast up in the final after Ukraine Diana Varinska. She performed brilliantly amassing her best ever score. Only China’s Fan Yilin (15,166 points) and Russia’s Eremina Elena (15.100 point) did better.

The bronze medal follows Nina Derwael’s triumph in the European Championships earlier this year.

On Friday evening Nina Derwael came 8th in the all-round competition.