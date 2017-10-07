The Punch Powertrain Solar Team is one of 26 teams from all over the world that are taking part in the bi-annual event. Two years ago the Leuven (Flemish Brabant) team finished 5th in its category.

This time around the Flemings have higher ambitions, not least thanks to their excellent performance in the qualifying round.

The team’s pilot Bert Longin told VRT News that "I’ve been in Australia for a week now and I have been able to see how hard the students have been working”.

The team’s spokesman Thierry Gerritse said that “There is a great buzz around the entire team”.



The Punch Two solar car has taken 15 months to build and can travel at speeds of up to 120 km/h. The car ways 143 kg.