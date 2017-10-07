The news that Salah Abdeslam will be tried here came from the Federal Prosecutor Frédéric Van Leeuw at the end of a two day ant-terrorism conference in Mechelen Antwerp Province.
The conference was attended by delegations from Belgium, France, Spain and Morocco. Judges in France and Belgium will make the necessary arrangements.
Speaking on Friday afternoon, Mr Van Leeuw said “We must ensure that everything is legally water-tight according to both our legal systems. With this in mind we have come up with a solution that we will put before judges in both countries".
“This is a challenge in a globalised world where terrorism knows no borders and where the various judicial services are often confronted with obstacles”, Mr Van Leeuw added.
"I do however believe that we will find a solution. This was the case with Mohamed Abrini and it will also happen with Abdeslam.
Abdeslam asked to be brought here
Last month the terrorist suspect Salah Abdeslam asked to be brought back to Belgium. He wants to be tried here for the shooting in the Brussels municipality of Vorst in March of last year.
A week before the attacks in Zaventem and Brussels police officers were shot at while they searched a house.
Salah Abdeslam and an accomplice are to be tried for attempted murder. Up until now it wasn’t clear whether the French Judicial Authorities would be prepared to allow Salah Abdeslam to be tried here for the Vorst shooting.
He is currently on remand in France for his involvement in the 2015 Paris terrorist attacks.