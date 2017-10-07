The news that Salah Abdeslam will be tried here came from the Federal Prosecutor Frédéric Van Leeuw at the end of a two day ant-terrorism conference in Mechelen Antwerp Province.

The conference was attended by delegations from Belgium, France, Spain and Morocco. Judges in France and Belgium will make the necessary arrangements.

Speaking on Friday afternoon, Mr Van Leeuw said “We must ensure that everything is legally water-tight according to both our legal systems. With this in mind we have come up with a solution that we will put before judges in both countries".

“This is a challenge in a globalised world where terrorism knows no borders and where the various judicial services are often confronted with obstacles”, Mr Van Leeuw added.

"I do however believe that we will find a solution. This was the case with Mohamed Abrini and it will also happen with Abdeslam.