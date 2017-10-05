The alderman of Culture Bart Plasschaert posted a picture of a drawing of King Leopold II on his Facebook page. The image came out after a building was demolished.

"I have no idea who made the drawing", says Plasschaert to VRT NWS. "In the past, there used to be a tearoom with accommodations on the upper floors. It had been empty for a while, so probably that drawing was made a long time ago. I've put the picture on Facebook in the hope that someone might know more about it."

Plasschaert does not intend to take steps to preserve the drawing. "Leopold II is a sensitive topic in Ostend. Already now we have the commotion of his statue.”