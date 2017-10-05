After the Antwerp ring road, the other motorways follow, and then the regional roads. The Flemish government saves 4 million euros per year thanks to the economical LED lighting.

The government has also decided that the lighting on the Antwerp ring road and the Brussels Ring will always be on. On the other motorways such as the E17, E313 and E314, dynamic lighting will be used. In other words, the lighting will adapt to the traffic situation.