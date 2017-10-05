At total of 24 top anti-terrorism magistrates and the Chief Prosecutors from the four participating countries will discuss how counter-terrorism measures can be improved.



The Mayor of Mechelen Bart Somers (liberal) told VRT News that the choice of his city as a venue for the conference is symbolic.

"Mechelen has a good reputation when it comes to the issue of foreign fighters. Up until now no one from Mechelen (a city with a relatively large Muslim community) has gone to Syria”. As well as Mr Somers, the Federal Justice Minister Koen Geens (Flemish Christian democrat) will also play host to the foreign guests.

