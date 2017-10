“The signatories to the Paris Climate Accord agreed to ensure that global warming be kept under 2°C. The Catholic Church in Belgium wants make a contribution to achieving this”, the Bishops said in a joint statement.

The Bishops will enlist the services of Ecokerk and Oikocredit, the biggest Christian social investment organisation.

In a response Ecokerk told journalists that "This decision provides a strong signal and is a positive choice to ensure a better life for all in the coming years”.