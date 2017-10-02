Aleksandr Dolgopolov had beaten David Goffin in their previous two meetings.

The first set was finely balanced. However, at 3-3 David Goffin went for Aleksandr Dolgopolov’s weak spot, taking the set.

David Goffin seemed to be storming on through the second set. However, in the first game he dropped 5 break points, after which his performance collapsed.

At 5-1 Aleksandr Dolgopolov served to take the set. It was a point that David Goffin showed some backbone. He broke on through, forcing a tie-break, which he eventually lost.

The third set was a war of attrition. However, David Goffin came through. His tournament victory means that the Belgian has moved up the world rankings. He is now, for the time being at least, in the top 10.

