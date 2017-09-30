Antwerp prosecutors say that the shooting occurred at a house near the Albert Canal. Three people say they were present in the house at the time of the shooting: three acquaintances of the victim including the man living in the property. The three survivors maintain that three masked men forced their way into the house and one gunman then proceeded to shoot the victim at close quarters. After shots rang out the masked gunmen fled the scene.

Prosecutors have not yet been able to track down any suspects. The motive for the shooting is unclear, though a settling of accounts is being considered as one of the options.

