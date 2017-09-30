It was after the police received a call about an armed man on the streets of a Belgian town that they sped to the rue de la Vallée in Châtelineau only to encounter a member of the Belgian armed forces walking the streets with a pistol. Police officers then challenged the individual asking him to put down his gun. When he refused police opened fire. The soldier was hit in the arm and the stomach and had to undergo surgery. The man is known to the judicial authorities on account of an historic dossier.

