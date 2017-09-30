Federal prosecutors claim that the three jihadi fighters drew up precise plans with a view to abducting and executing the underage brother of two of their number. The motive for the killing was the boy's sexual preferences. They also stand accused of threatening a youth centre official as well as the Vilvoorde imam and of "threatening the West".

During a court hearing the federal prosecutor demanded prison sentences of five years against the three suspects who are all in Syria. Earlier two of their number received 5-year jail sentences at the Sharia4Belgian trial. Sharia4Belgian is now a proscribed organisation. One of these two left for Syria in 2012 and according to former Syria fighter Jejoen Bontinck he beheaded several individuals. A third suspect left for Syria in 2014. His brother, the third suspect, is believed to be in Syria too.

