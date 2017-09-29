When the police arrived in the shop, they sent pictures to the bomb disposal service Dovo. He could assert that it was a harmless grenade. Such a "training model" cannot explode. The owner of the hand grenade is no longer traceable.
ATA grenade causes panic in second-hand shop
