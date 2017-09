"It is true that yesterday afternoon in the train warehouse in Leuven, three coaches started driving from themselves," says Belgian rail company NMBS spokesman Dimitri Temmerman. "That happened at a very low speed. The coaches have moved 150 metres further away. No train or rail passenger was at risk.

Last year, a train already travelled 12 kilometres between Landen and Tienen without a driver. In the train station of Tienen, a driver could jump on the moving train and bring it to a standstill.