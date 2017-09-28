Tarik Jadaoud was also shown in a film in which the IS terrorist group claimed the attacks in Belgium on the 22nd of March last year. He would have known the perpetrators of the attacks in Paris and Belgium.

There is no doubt that this is an important Syrian fighter who has now been imprisoned. He has already been questioned by the American security forces, but it is not known whether the man has said anything. What Belgium is planning is not clear, because it has no extradition treaties with Syria or Iraq.

The Belgian Foreign Minister Didier Reynders says that the Belgian courts first need to obtain information from Iraq and the United States, and only then they will take action. "We are waiting for more information from these different partners," comments Reynders.