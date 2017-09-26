Mr Jambon will say that terrorists and organised criminals always take the route of least resistance and take no account of national borders. Mr Jambon believes that international terrorism can only be defeated thanks to the international exchange of police information via the Interpol databases. The interior minister will point to the amount of information that Belgium has shared with regard to foreign jihadi fighters and other suspects covering over 2,000 individuals. Belgium provided the database with information on 2,078 individuals including 1,958 foreign fighters.

Mr Jambon adds that national police services are only prepared to exchange information if they are assured it will be treated correctly. As a result Interpol should show that it is a completely reliable police organisation with clear agreements on working practices.

