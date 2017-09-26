Common by name, but certainly not common by nature in the waters off the shores of the Low Countries. Nature website Nature Today says that the octopus has not been encountered in Dutch coastal waters since around 1950. It was near the Zeeland Bridge near Zierikzee in the Netherlands that the Flemish divers snapped the animal at a depth of 16 metres last summer. The photos have now been analysed by the Dutch natural history museum Naturalis in Leiden.