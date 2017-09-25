Police monitoring CCTV noticed how two rival groups gathered in the suburb around 3PM on Saturday. Several youngsters were armed. One appeared to be holding an axe. A mass police presence was deployed in order to prevent violence. On seeing the police the groups dispersed.

A 13-year-old known troublemaker was detained for disturbing the peace. He was found to be in possession of a flick-knife.

Later the groups regathered and further confrontation threatened. Several youngsters aged between 14 and 16 were detained. An axe was seized.

Around 5PM police kettled a group of 31 east Europeans. Half the group could not produce ID papers and were led away.

In the course of the operation police seized various weapons including a baseball bat and a sword that once belonged to a Samurai warrior.

