In the centre of Bellegem (West Flanders), a tractor trailer ended up in the façade of a house on Saturday shortly before noon. This happened after a mechanical defect.

The accident took place in the busy Bellegemsestraat. The trailer at first bolted slowly and then reversed faster and faster. A little further on, in a slight bend, the steeringless drive ended up in the façade of the house.

Two children in the house were unharmed. Nobody was injured on the streets neither. The damage caused to the affected property are quite serious. As a result of the accident, Bellegemsestraat was closed to traffic for several hours.