A spokesperson for the Pedestrians Association told journalists that “Making the journey to school on foot or by bike has an impact on the environment and moreover it is healthy. Organising the STRAP Day can be a first step towards making parents think about their transport choices”.

This year 1,300 primary schools in 107 municipalities across the Flemish Community are taking part. In the photograph above you can see children arriving at the Queen Astrid School in the Brussels District of Laken.