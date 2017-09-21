A police physician examined the suspect and ordered a further examination that the suspect's lawyers say did not take place. Nemmouche complains of headaches, poor hearing and a challenged eyesight.

It was on 24 May 2014, the day before the general election, that an attacker targeted the Jewish Museum. Four people were shot. An Israeli couple, tourists, and a museum volunteer are dead at the scene. A staff member later dies of injuries. The attack was the first of a spate of atrocities on European targets.

Mehdi Nemmouche, a French national who fought in Syria, is arrested a week later in Marseilles. Investigators recover a Kalashnikov rifle and an IS flag from his luggage as well as a recording in which there is talk of the attack. The suspect has always refused to speak with Belgian investigators.