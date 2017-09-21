The employee was at work and on the track when a train left Ostend station and mowed him down at 7:30 this morning. Emergency services attended the scene and rail services were immediately suspended. Replacement buses are operating between Bruges and Ostend.
Contractor killed on Ostend Bruges line
