As part of the mobility week, 40 Flemish municipalities and are at least in part car-free today. The same is true of the entire Brussel-Capital Region.
Pedestrian, cyclists and other non-motorised road-users are welcome at a host of specially-organised events. In many towns and cities including Brussels, public transport is free of charge for the day. Elsewhere special reduced fares are in force.
Brussels car-free between 9:30 am and 7pm
In Brussels numerous activities have been laid on across the city. There is a cycle village on the Poelaertplein in front of the courthouse.
A 10 kilometre long retro-cycle parade shows puts the 200-year history of the cycle in the spotlight. Anyone that needs to repair their bike can enlist the help of the not-for-profit group vzw Cyclo.
The entire Brussels Capital Region is car-free. The only motorized vehicles that are allowed to travel on the capital’s roads are public transport and emergency services vehicles and those with a special permit. Those allowed to use their vehicles must observe a 30 km/h speed limit.