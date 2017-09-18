In Brussels numerous activities have been laid on across the city. There is a cycle village on the Poelaertplein in front of the courthouse.

A 10 kilometre long retro-cycle parade shows puts the 200-year history of the cycle in the spotlight. Anyone that needs to repair their bike can enlist the help of the not-for-profit group vzw Cyclo.

The entire Brussels Capital Region is car-free. The only motorized vehicles that are allowed to travel on the capital’s roads are public transport and emergency services vehicles and those with a special permit. Those allowed to use their vehicles must observe a 30 km/h speed limit.

