Mouscron says farewell to murdered Mayor Author: MB

VRT
Sat 16/09/2017 - 17:26 MB The funeral has taken place in Mouscron (Hainaut) of the town’s Mayor Alfred Gadenne (Francophone Christian democrat). Mr Gadenne was killed on Monday evening in the cemetery opposite his home. An 18-year-old man has been detained on suspicion of Mr Gadenne’s murder. Many leading Francophone political figures attended the funeral that was relayed via livestream and shown on big screens outside the church.

The small church near to the late Mayor’s family home was full to the rafters when the funeral service started at 10am.
71-year-old politician was killed when like every other evening he went to lock the gates at the cemetery in the Luingne area of Mouscron.

The leader of the Francophone Christian democrats Benoît Lutgen spoke at the funeral. A number of other well-known politicians such as the former minister Joëlle Milquet (Francophone Christian democrat), the leader of the Francophone socialist party Elio Di Rupo and the Prime Minister of Wallonia Willy Borsus (Francophone liberal), the Federal Prime Minister Charles Michel (Francophone liberal) and the First Minister of the Francophone Language Community Government Rudy Demotte (Francophone socialist).

As there were only 600 seats available in the church, the service was streamed live via Facebook and shown on big screens outside the church.