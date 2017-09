The NMBS spokesman Dimitri Temmerman told VRT News that the issues with the ticket machines first became evident at around 6am.

It is not yet clear how long it will take before the problems with the ticket machines have been resolved. "We are working on a solution", Mr Temmerman said.

The penalty supplement of 7 euro that is charged to customers buying their ticket on board a train will be waved until the issues with the ticket machines have been resolved.