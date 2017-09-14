Migrants who are members of the collective had been staying at a nursing home in the Brussels borough of Etterbeek that was empty because it was about to be renovated. Now that the renovation work is set to start the local mayor requisitioned the building putting the undocumented people out on the street from Saturday onwards.

As no alternative accommodation could be found the collective decided to occupy Hotel Astrid. The collective hopes that the Mayor of the City of Brussels will allow the migrants to stay in the building at least temporarily.

