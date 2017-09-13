With gusts of up to 80km/h forecast for central parts Brussels residents and visitors are being urged to avoid the vicinity of parks and woodlands across the region and to stay at a safe distance from trees. Parks that can be closed are being closed today, though they will reopen again on Thursday after a thorough inspection and the clear-up of any damage. Woodlands that cannot be cordoned off will display a warning notice at access points, while forest ranger will alert the public at large to the dangers.