With gusts of up to 80km/h forecast for central parts Brussels residents and visitors are being urged to avoid the vicinity of parks and woodlands across the region and to stay at a safe distance from trees. Parks that can be closed are being closed today, though they will reopen again on Thursday after a thorough inspection and the clear-up of any damage. Woodlands that cannot be cordoned off will display a warning notice at access points, while forest ranger will alert the public at large to the dangers.
Author: CDCBrussels: weather warning!
Wed 13/09/2017 - 12:17 CDC The Brussels environment department is taking action now that winds are predicted to reach speeds of 80km/h in the course of Wednesday. The most important parks in the Belgian and Flemish capital are being closed as a precaution as there is a danger of falling trees.