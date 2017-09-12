For example, Flanders needs more highly educated young people. However, a lack of ambition among our youngsters is something that serves to hinder this.

Flanders needs 1.1 million graduates within the workforce. However, just 47% of Flemings between the ages of 25 and 34 have degrees.

The OECD’s education specialist Dirk Van Damme told a joint press conference with the Flemish Education Minister Hilde Crevits (Christian democrat) that “If we want to put Flanders on the map as a centre of knowledge we will need more people with degrees. However, sometimes Flemish youngster lack ambition”.

"Moreover a higher education diploma is good for your health. For the first time we have established that those with higher levels of academic attainment have less chance of becoming depressed”.

Another issue is that too few youngsters opt for a STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) course. Just 19% of Flemish youngsters choose a scientific or technic course. This is relatively low compared with other OECD countries.

"Very few girls especially choose to do such courses”, Mr Van Damme said.