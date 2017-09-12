As on Monday and last week the police carried out identity checks at Brussels North station and in the area in and around the Maximiliaan Park. Those that are in the country illegally and haven’t applied for asylum here are detained.

It is reported that in recent days 160 such migrants have been detained by police. Some of them have been taken to secure migrant detention centres.

The not-for-profit group Humain told VRT News that there are noticeably fewer migrant in and around the station and the park.

"It is clear that people are being deterred by the many police checks. It is not only in the station that checks are being carried out. We have even noticed that people are taken out of the queue while they waiting for breakfast. We think that this is inhumane".