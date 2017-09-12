The State Prosecutor of Mons-Tournai Christian Henry told journalists that a suspect has already been detained. Mr Henry also gave more information about the events surrounding Mr Gadenne’s death.

"As he did every evening Mr Gadenne went to the cemetery opposite his home to close the gates. A man with a weapon was waiting for him. He was attacked and killed”.

The emergency services received an anonymous call telling them that someone had been killed at Luingne cemetery. Mouscron Police went to the scene and found the Mayor’s body.

"A suspect was also detained. He has since admitted his involvement”, Mr Henry added.