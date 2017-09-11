A 41-year-old man was shot in the shoulder. The shooting happened at around 4:45pm on Sunday in the Beukenstraat.

The Halle-Vilvoorde Judicial Authorities spokesman Gilles Blondeau told VRT News that “When the police arrived at the scene they found two men lying flat on their stomachs in the garden of a house. One of the men was dead, the other was calling out for help and said that their neighbour had shot them”.