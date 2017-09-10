Meanwhile, Thomas Cook has cancelled a tour of Cuba.

The 212 tourists were due to fly back to Belgium on Saturday.

However, the imminent passage of Hurricane Irma means that their return has been put back to Tuesday at the earliest.

When it became clear that Miami Airport would be closed, TUI Fly as if its flight could be diverted to Orlando Sanford. However, this request was turned down. In the meantime Orlando Sanford is also closed to traffic.

A further 300 Belgian TUI Belgium customers are currently in Cuba. The tour operator doesn’t believe them to be in any danger. "Our tourists are all safely in hotels that have been designed to withstand this”, TUI’s Piet Demeyere told VRT News.