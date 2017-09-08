In the 1980’s the Brabant Killers shot dead 28 people in a total of 17 armed attacks. The search in Ardinkerke is being halted for the time being.

However, Mr De Valkeneer says that it will start again at the end of October or the beginning of November. Up until now the search has drawn a blank. A couple of years ago an informer told police that the Brabant Killers’ weapons were dumped at Ardinkerke. However, it wasn’t until this year that a search was started.



Speaking on VRT Radio 1 Mr De Valkeneer said "We want to thoroughly search the ponds in Ardinkerke. This is taking a lot of time and requires a lot of preparation and that takes a number of years”.