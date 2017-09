In other words, slow down and keep your distance. Mr Bruyninckx also advises motorists to follow the latest traffic news.

Wind speeds of up to 60 km/h are forecast with a lot of rain, around 30 litres per m² expected to fall. The northwest of the country is expected to bear the brunt of the storm.

Traffic during Friday’s rush hour is usually heavier than on other day. Heavy rain will serve to make matters worse.