The sink hole appeared after a water mains leak. The leak also flooded a rail tunnel cutting off services to Wallonia via the Brussels North-Schuman link. A hundred people have been evacuated including children from a crèche. A further hundred people are being brought to safety.

Police estimate the hole is 36 square metres large. The water company is now searching for the leak. Police fear major disruption during the evening rush hour. The Leuvensesteenweg has been closed over a distance of half a kilometre. The closure could last for two months!