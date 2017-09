The victim was hit by two bullets and died at the scene. Eyewitnesses say that his attackers then set to flight. Ine Van Wymersch of the Brussels public prosecutor's office: "So far nobody has been apprehended. We are still in the dark as to the identity of the perpetrators. We don't know where they fled or what their motives were."

An investigation is now underway. Detectives are not ruling out a settling of accounts in Albanian organised crime circles.